Figma Interactive Componente (Button)

Figma Community - Iniciativa UI
https://www.figma.com/community/file/966375693536000405
In this file you will find a base of styles and colors, button components to edit and create new variants and a test page with a prototype of button interactions.
Edit and create new buttons based on the structure provided.