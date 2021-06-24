Iniciativa UI

Figma Interactive Componente (Button)

Iniciativa UI
Iniciativa UI
  • Save
Figma Interactive Componente (Button) ui design ui animation interactive button component figma
Download color palette

Figma Community - Iniciativa UI
https://www.figma.com/community/file/966375693536000405

In this file you will find a base of styles and colors, button components to edit and create new variants and a test page with a prototype of button interactions.

Edit and create new buttons based on the structure provided.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 24, 2021
Iniciativa UI
Iniciativa UI

More by Iniciativa UI

View profile
    • Like