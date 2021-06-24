INOVIT

Explainer Animated Video by Inovit - Pro Sports Plans

INOVIT
INOVIT
Hire Us
  • Save
Download color palette

Ready to share with you our short frame from the recent animation for Pro Sports Plans. Watch the full video in HighRes here: https://vimeo.com/428120525

Like our work? Check the more projects on Inovit website!

INOVIT
INOVIT
Welcome to our portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by INOVIT

View profile
    • Like