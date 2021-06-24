Good for Sale
Stephen Kelman

Self Publishing for Graphic Designers

Stephen Kelman
Stephen Kelman
Self Publishing for Graphic Designers

Download color palette

Get started with self-publishing. Earn $100s every month with Amazon KDP.

Self-publishing is the publication of books by their authors – without the involvement of an established publisher. Print-on-demand is a term for products that are printed when they are ordered. This is in contrast to traditional publishing where large numbers of products are produced initially, with losses being incurred if they  do not sell.

Kindle Direct Publishing (KDP) is Amazon’s self-publishing platform. Uploading your book is free, and can take just ten minutes – with Amazon’s review process taking as little as three days. Amazon is the largest bookshop in the world – and the right combination of ideas, design and keywords can get you in front of a massive audience, almost immediately.

