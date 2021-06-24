Web Layout Practice 32

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
#32
In order to improve my graphic layout ability，
I will make some web layout practice in my spare time , using Microsoft PowerPoint.
You could click the "like" button on the upper right corner and follow me if you like my works.
Thanks.