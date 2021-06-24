Raven Wu

Web Layout Practice 32

Web Layout Practice 32 design web design ppt website web graphic design
Download color palette

#32

In order to improve my graphic layout ability，
I will make some web layout practice in my spare time , using Microsoft PowerPoint.

Thanks.

Posted on Jun 24, 2021
