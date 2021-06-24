Receply - Nutrition and Recipe App

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
In a few days, I really like culinary food, every time when I bought some food I want to know how the recipe. Also from every food I bought, I don't know the nutritional inside the food. So I have trouble every time I consume some food I have to search on google to find out the recipe and sometimes I don't know the name of the food.
So, I thought of creating an AR application about Recipe Article with a scan feature. When I am served a meal, I can use my mobile phone to scan the food. The scanning results will show the recipe of the food I scanned and the nutritions contained in it.
---
We are Illiyin Studio
Digital product design and development agency. We help entrepreneurs and forward-looking companies to transform their ideas into successful digital products. We work with clients of all scopes and sectors to create better experiences through design. Because we believe that great ideas aren’t industry-specific.
Contact us : illiyinstudio@gmail.com
Give Illiyin Studio a follow below :
Behance • Instagram • Facebook