McDonald's Monday

Last March, we had the pleasure to work on the new campaign of McDonald's @McDonald’s Greece together with DDB Athens.
We created 5 little spots for the New McDonald’s Campaign called #Moodoftheday, one for each of the 5 different menus. Each video illustrates the mood of each day. (Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.)
Check the Behance Link for the spots, the process and the designs we created. If you feel hungry go and grab a burger! (we won't tell)
https://www.behance.net/gallery/120570485/cDonalds-Mood-Of-The-Day

