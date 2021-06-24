Orza

Direct Message

Orza
Orza
  • Save
Direct Message direct message mobile ui dailyui
Download color palette

#DailyUI #013 - Direct Message

Hi!
This is my Direct Message for 13th day of the Daily UI Challenge!
Hope you guys like this, Please let me know what you think!

View all tags
Posted on Jun 24, 2021
Orza
Orza

More by Orza

View profile
    • Like