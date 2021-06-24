Study Schedule App for International University

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
This is study schedule web app that I currently develop for the IU (International University). Students can book their modules, choose electives and view the status of their achievements here.
Thanks to unDraw for the illustrations.
Please let me know what you think about the design! Always happy to receive your feedback!
Thanks a lot for watching!
