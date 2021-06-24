Tobias Schmidt

Study Schedule App for International University

Hey there!

This is study schedule web app that I currently develop for the IU (International University). Students can book their modules, choose electives and view the status of their achievements here.

Thanks to unDraw for the illustrations.

Please let me know what you think about the design! Always happy to receive your feedback!

Thanks a lot for watching!

