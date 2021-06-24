ANKITA PANPATIL

Magazine cover

ANKITA PANPATIL
ANKITA PANPATIL
  • Save
Magazine cover vector branding logo typography illustration icon design
Download color palette

Create your very first magazine cover using Photoshop!
Upload your magazine cover using the # shawmagazinecover and tell us what you have learnt using Photoshop so far that really fascinates you.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 24, 2021
ANKITA PANPATIL
ANKITA PANPATIL

More by ANKITA PANPATIL

View profile
    • Like