Febryan Stefanus Tandian

BINUS Mobile Students App

Febryan Stefanus Tandian
Febryan Stefanus Tandian
  • Save
BINUS Mobile Students App illustration mobile branding design ux ui
Download color palette

This is a project to create a new features along with a redesign for students app in my university, Bina Nusantara. I added two features, the first one is a feature where students can contact their classmate and lecturer. The second feature is a video learning, this page will show all recording of lecture and a room to discuss specific material. I have a great time working on this project!

Illustrations from Alzea Arafat - 3D Illustration Pack

View all tags
Posted on Jun 24, 2021
Febryan Stefanus Tandian
Febryan Stefanus Tandian

More by Febryan Stefanus Tandian

View profile
    • Like