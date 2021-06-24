BINUS Mobile Students App

This is a project to create a new features along with a redesign for students app in my university, Bina Nusantara. I added two features, the first one is a feature where students can contact their classmate and lecturer. The second feature is a video learning, this page will show all recording of lecture and a room to discuss specific material. I have a great time working on this project!

Illustrations from Alzea Arafat - 3D Illustration Pack