Patryk Bułat
Applover Full-Stack Digital Agency

Reading books App

Patryk Bułat
Applover Full-Stack Digital Agency
Patryk Bułat for Applover Full-Stack Digital Agency
Hire Us
  • Save
Reading books App books reading app mobile app ui design
Download color palette

Hello Dribbble,
Today I want to share with you another concept, I have created a design for the Book app where you can search books you like, rate and review them. What do you think guys?

Do you like it? Press “L” if you do!
Want to see more projects? Visit our profile and remember to follow us!

View all tags
Posted on Jun 24, 2021
Applover Full-Stack Digital Agency
Applover Full-Stack Digital Agency
Hire Us

More by Applover Full-Stack Digital Agency

View profile
    • Like