What do I need from you?﻿

1.Your Name

2.Title/ Position

3.Your company logo

4.And whatever you want to put on the card

About My Services:

1. Fast and friendly communication

2. Professional unique and quality design

3. High quality print ready PDF or JPEG files or PNG Files

4. Quick & unlimited revisions until you satisfied.

5. Fully editable source file

6. Very fast delivery

8. Quick response

9.minor changes any time

Extra Services:

1. Letterhead

2.Full stationary template

3.Logo design for your business purpose

I will provide:

1. 300 dpi CMYK color format

2. Size of the business card will be 3.5” *2”

3.Editable PSD or Ai source file