Business Card

Business Card vector illustration illustrator icon flat graphic design 3d design branding
What do I need from you?﻿

1.Your Name
2.Title/ Position
3.Your company logo
4.And whatever you want to put on the card

About My Services:

1. Fast and friendly communication
2. Professional unique and quality design
3. High quality print ready PDF or JPEG files or PNG Files
4. Quick & unlimited revisions until you satisfied.
5. Fully editable source file
6. Very fast delivery
8. Quick response
9.minor changes any time

Extra Services:

1. Letterhead
2.Full stationary template
3.Logo design for your business purpose

I will provide:

1. 300 dpi CMYK color format
2. Size of the business card will be 3.5” *2”
3.Editable PSD or Ai source file

