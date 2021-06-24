Share your brain power

Wowomnom

Special for the Thinkific "Knowledge is power. Share it." Challenge.
When I created this 3d brain character, I wanted to show that knowledge brings joy to our brains. I think it's important to share knowledge. This is one of those things that will come back to you if you share it.

The Thinkific “Knowledge is power. Share it.” challenge!
By Thinkific
Posted on Jun 24, 2021
