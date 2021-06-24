Aditya Tiwari

The Daily UI Challenge 005 App Icon

The Daily UI Challenge 005 App Icon
The Daily UI Challenge for today was to design an app icon.

Very happy with the simple app icon I call "Wallet X". This App all about your transaction and your credit and debit card history and security. #dailyUI

Posted on Jun 24, 2021
