005 - Daily UI Challenge

#dailyui
005 UI task
Design an app icon. What best represents the brand or product? Or is it incredibly unique? Does it look great at a distance and does it stand out when put on your home screen alongside other apps?
My approach:
This round I tried to explore around the 2 main operating systems used primarily in mobile technology - IOS & Android, so that there is a deeper level of understanding on what is required and how I should approach to every single interface design. The app icon is created for "Bread time", a menu-like recipe application that suggests you the best ways to enjoy your free time, especially afternoon tea time and breakfast!
Tools 🔨:
Figma
