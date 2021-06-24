Falak Gandhi

Music Learning App

Falak Gandhi
Falak Gandhi
  • Save
Music Learning App learning app ios app ux flat vector design illustration ui
Download color palette

Yo Friends! Check out this Music Learning App. The goal of the app is to allow user learn various Musical Instruments at one place.
I hope you "Like" it.
I would love to hear your feedabck.
LIKE. SHARE. COMMENT.
I helps me to grow.
Cheers!! 🍻

View all tags
Posted on Jun 24, 2021
Falak Gandhi
Falak Gandhi

More by Falak Gandhi

View profile
    • Like