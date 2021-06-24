Resume Template 4 pages

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Download Link: https://crmrkt.com/5OkR9w
Welcome to SalientDesign! We design professional, creative and unique resume templates. Our goals are to save your time and keep your resume clean / well-organized to help you get your dream job. Our professional resume template is the perfect way to make the best impression.
Our professionally designed resume template includes a matching cover letter and a guide for build an outstanding resume. All elements of this CV Layout / Resume Template are super easy to edit and customize to perfectly fit your needs.
❖ Package Contents:
1 One page resume template in .docx format ( in A4 and US Letter )
1 Two page resume template in .docx format ( in A4 and US Letter )
1 Three page resume template in .docx format ( in A4 and US Letter )
1 cover letter template in .docx format ( in A4 and US Letter )
1 References page template .docx file (in A4 and US Letter)
Detailed User Guide in (in .pdf Format)
Fonts with download links (in .pdf Format.)
Professional icons
❖ Requirements:
Microsoft Word 2010 or newer version ( for Windows or Mac or Pages for Mac ). If you don’t have Microsoft Word, you can download a 30-day free trial for both Mac and Windows here: http://products.office.com/en-us/try
❖ How it works:
Purchase the resume template that you like. Install the required fonts for this template (Check fonts.pdf for download links) Fill in your own information and save as a .pdf for a highly professional online application Upload or Print it on any printer.