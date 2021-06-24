The shape of the number "7" has the head of Garuda which symbolizes Pancasila, the location and position of the head of Garuda as a guide in the state and nation. As well as curves and uprightness as the dynamics of the country facing changes in uncertain conditions so that it is always strong and agile in the midst of a pandemic.

The shape of the number "6" is a symbol of the state that raises its arms and clenched its fingers as a form of enthusiasm to raise people's welfare and spin the wheels of the economy quickly and grow.