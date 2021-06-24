Agilwu Studio

HUT RI 76

Agilwu Studio
Agilwu Studio
  • Save
HUT RI 76 numberlogo 76year logo graphic design
Download color palette

The shape of the number "7" has the head of Garuda which symbolizes Pancasila, the location and position of the head of Garuda as a guide in the state and nation. As well as curves and uprightness as the dynamics of the country facing changes in uncertain conditions so that it is always strong and agile in the midst of a pandemic.

The shape of the number "6" is a symbol of the state that raises its arms and clenched its fingers as a form of enthusiasm to raise people's welfare and spin the wheels of the economy quickly and grow.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 24, 2021
Agilwu Studio
Agilwu Studio

More by Agilwu Studio

View profile
    • Like