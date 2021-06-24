🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The shape of the number "7" has the head of Garuda which symbolizes Pancasila, the location and position of the head of Garuda as a guide in the state and nation. As well as curves and uprightness as the dynamics of the country facing changes in uncertain conditions so that it is always strong and agile in the midst of a pandemic.
The shape of the number "6" is a symbol of the state that raises its arms and clenched its fingers as a form of enthusiasm to raise people's welfare and spin the wheels of the economy quickly and grow.