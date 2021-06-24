Helvetiphant™

Omega Exchange - Logo Concept

Helvetiphant™
Helvetiphant™
  • Save
Omega Exchange - Logo Concept lettermark mark brand designer logo designer design ideas currency cryptocurrency crypto exchange arrows logo omega logo minimalist logo logo design concept creative logo logo design brand design branding icon logo
Download color palette

Logo concept for a fictional exchange, suitable for other use.

Helvetiphant™
Helvetiphant™

More by Helvetiphant™

View profile
    • Like