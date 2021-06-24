Ilya Studio

Real estate mobile app ui design

Ilya Studio
Ilya Studio
  • Save
Real estate mobile app ui design mobile ios hotel booking app trendy design rent home app real state app ux design ui ui ux design design ui design app design mobile app design
Download color palette

Hello, guys!

Here is my recent exploration design for Real Estate App Concept. Hope you like it and feel free to leave your feedback! Thanks guys! have a nice day :)

I am available for new projects:
ilya.studio.design@gmail.com

Thanks a lot....... :)

Ilya Studio
Ilya Studio

More by Ilya Studio

View profile
    • Like