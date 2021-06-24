Resume Template Word & Pages, Google Docs Resume, Clean CVCertif

Download Link: https://crmrkt.com/OKG6EV

Certified %100 Recommended Resume/CV

We create pro templates that help you get the best result in the minimum possible time.

May 2020 Update Version

Need More Pro Resumes Checkout below link:

WELCOME TO THE MR-TEMPLATE SHOP!

We create pro templates that help you get the best result in the minimum possible time.

This file pack is professionally designed and very easy to use and customise, plenty space for all your text content. Also you can change the colors, fonts, shapes with your own choice, anything can be deleted, duplicate, replace, move…. You can edit all templates with Microsoft Word. Free Business Card Included

THE PACKAGE INCLUDES:

Resume Page 01.

Resume Page 02.

Cover Letter.

Business Card (Front and Back).

Icons Included.

Instruction help pdf file.

FEATURES:

A4 Paper Size

US/Canada Letter Paper Size

Minimal and Clean Version.

Print Ready.

CMYK 300 DPI.

Well Labeled and Organized Layers.

Fully Editable and Customization.

Easy to use.

Free Font Used (link in the help file).

FILE TYPES:

Microsoft Word (.DOCX) 2007 or higher version).

Adobe InDesign (.indd)

Adobe Photoshop (.PSD)

Business Card (PSD & AI) Files.

Free Item Included in the main download file:

Resume/CV.

Cover Letter.

Set of Useful Icons

SUPPORT:

After Purchase Services.

If you need help for editing or adding your own content, contact us