Александра А.

#4 App Icon

Александра А.
Александра А.
  • Save
#4 App Icon concept figma app icon
Download color palette

Daily UI. Concept
Messenger icon. Simple communication! 💬

View all tags
Posted on Jun 24, 2021
Александра А.
Александра А.

More by Александра А.

View profile
    • Like