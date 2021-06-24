Ehsan Hassan
Tremoloo

Dar Al Arkan App

Ehsan Hassan
Tremoloo
Ehsan Hassan for Tremoloo
Hire Us
  • Save
Download color palette

Hey, guys!
We have a new shot for you — an app for selling and renting houses or Properties 🏠
We used different shades of purple on the white background and made cards for properties to show all details for each property.

Press 💜 if you like our design and share feedback!

View all tags
Posted on Jun 24, 2021
Tremoloo
Tremoloo
Hire Us

More by Tremoloo

View profile
    • Like