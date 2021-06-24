Mário Šustek
Madelo

MJPK: Website

Mário Šustek
Madelo
Mário Šustek for Madelo
MJPK: Website design home portfolio electricity ux ui icons branding webdesign website
  1. mjpk_dribbble_shot_#3.jpg
  2. mjpk_dribbble_shot_#4.jpg

Know that feeling when you introduce your very first draft to a client and he has no comments at all - just pure satisfaction? Quite rare and strange experience, but what a pleasure 😋

This brings me to the question... what methods do you use to make the whole design process as efficient as possible?

Don't forget to check out the live version: https://www.mjpk.sk/

Every feedback appreciated 🤗

Rebound of
MJPK: Logotype
By Mário Šustek
Posted on Jun 24, 2021
