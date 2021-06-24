MJPK: Website

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Know that feeling when you introduce your very first draft to a client and he has no comments at all - just pure satisfaction? Quite rare and strange experience, but what a pleasure 😋
This brings me to the question... what methods do you use to make the whole design process as efficient as possible?
Don't forget to check out the live version: https://www.mjpk.sk/
Every feedback appreciated 🤗