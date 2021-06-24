Starry Night over the Chennai 🌃 ✨

"I often think that the night is more alive and more richly coloured than the day."

- Vincent van Gogh🌻

🌻 🌻 Lessons from Vincent van Gogh that I would like to imbibe in my life🌻 🌻

Vincent Van Gogh dealt with multiple existential challenges that artists of today have faced or are currently battling. He was an ordinary man who achieved something extraordinary without realizing it in his lifetime. For instance, at the age of 26, Van Gogh was fired from his job as a preacher, and hence he moved to a nearby village to take up drawing and writing. Van Gogh chose a different path for himself, a path that had no limits. Did you know? Van Gogh was 27 when he picked up a brush and started painting for the first time, and the rest is history! If Van Gogh could do it, then so could we!

So, let’s all find the courage, commitment, and consistency to amplify our voice and be loud and proud of all the things we love, and go on to pursue them! More power to every single aspiring artist out there! May we create art that will inspire us time and again!

