How To Remove Powered By Shopify

We know it’s very annoying to see “powered by Shopify” at the end of your store’s footer section.

However, the “powered by Shopify” message comes by default in all the free Shopify themes.

It will do nothing but give your site a little unprofessional look.

NOW, if your plans are big and want to make your store an authentic brand, then it’s vital to get rid of “powered by Shopify”.

There’s nothing to be ashamed of, though.

It just doesn’t appear good there, if you want your store to stand next to Amazon, Flipkart.

Who doesn’t know Shopify?

It is one of the renowned eCommerce platforms.

https://templatemela.com/blog/remove-powered-by-shopify

Posted on Jun 24, 2021
