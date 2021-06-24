J.M Design

Bee logo professional logo business logo modern logo minimal logo brand identity 3d vector illustration logo illustrator icon graphic design flat design branding
What included?

Basic Packages:

1. 2 initial logo concepts
2. Vector transparent and all files that you’ll ever need

Standard Package:

1. Basic Packages + social Media kit covers and profile picture for social media. Platforms (Facebook, Written, LinkedIn)

Premium Package:

1. 3 initial logo concepts + social media kit+ stationary (Business card, letterhead and Email, signature)

Why me?

1. Fast Communication
2. Friendly Communication
3. Designs from scratch
4. Express delivery within 24 hrs.

You will get:

1. Original top-quality Work
2. New & Unique Designs
3. Quick & explicit communication
4. High quality JPG PNG Logo Images
5. Vector & Source Files.
6. Unlimited Revisions
7. Copy rights
8. Printable files

