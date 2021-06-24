Privado Web illustrations - Multi-platform privacy

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hedra.ws series of illustrations made for © Privado internet search engine | All rights reserved 2021.
Illustration for a copy:
"Online search is not tied to the desktop only. In 2019, around 60% of online searches were made using a mobile device. To keep your searches private, a search engine must offer multi-platform support. Privado offers search privacy on the desktop via a web search and browser extensions, and on mobile on Android devices."
Follow me:
Instagram | @vdlivnica | @shenge_bana | @hedra.ws
Studios official site | www.Hedra.ws
Studios linkedin | https://www.linkedin.com/company/hedra-anateadoo