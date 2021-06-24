Vojin Dautovic

Privado Web illustrations - Multi-platform privacy

Privado Web illustrations - Multi-platform privacy tablet android web platform private engine search smartphone mobile corporate office desktop documents files design browser cloud cookies illustration branding
Hedra.ws series of illustrations made for © Privado internet search engine | All rights reserved 2021.

Illustration for a copy:
"Online search is not tied to the desktop only. In 2019, around 60% of online searches were made using a mobile device. To keep your searches private, a search engine must offer multi-platform support. Privado offers search privacy on the desktop via a web search and browser extensions, and on mobile on Android devices."

