Birthday card design

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Today, I would like to challenge you to familiarise yourself with the pen tool and create your own card. This can be a birthday card, wedding card, valentines card, what ever you like. You can use either Photoshop or Illustrator or even a
combination of both programs to create you card.
At the end of this assignment, think about how you can practically make use of your design. If your friend’s birthday is soon, why not create a birthday card for them?
Share your design using #shawcarddesign