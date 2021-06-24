Ram Chaudhary

Home page , Cart page and store details page design

cart page store detail animation 3d graphic design illustration design ui ux amazing design app design mobile app design ui design mobile ui
Home page to show menu and buying grocery , pharmacy, food and fruits to want to buy thins and store detail page to see what available on this store and click book mark and see on cart , cart page to finalise your order and to see bookmark things list .

