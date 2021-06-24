Daily UI 002 - Credit Card Checkout

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hi Dribbblers!
This is my first day of the Daily UI Challenge!
I think it's a good exercise, I invite you to follow the next 98...
Topic for the first challenge is : Credit Card Checkout.
Hope you like it!
-----------
Want to create something great?
Feel free contact - lina.bibick@yandex.ru or https://www.t.me/bibickl