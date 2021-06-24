Lina Bibik

Daily UI 002 - Credit Card Checkout

Lina Bibik
Lina Bibik
  • Save
Daily UI 002 - Credit Card Checkout ios app deily ui checkout credit card mobile design ux ui ux ui
Download color palette

Hi Dribbblers!

This is my first day of the Daily UI Challenge!
I think it's a good exercise, I invite you to follow the next 98...

Topic for the first challenge is : Credit Card Checkout.

Hope you like it!

-----------
Want to create something great?
Feel free contact - lina.bibick@yandex.ru or https://www.t.me/bibickl

View all tags
Posted on Jun 24, 2021
Lina Bibik
Lina Bibik

More by Lina Bibik

View profile
    • Like