ANKITA PANPATIL

Birthday card design

Birthday card design typography illustration icon design
Today, I would like to challenge you to familiarise yourself with the pen tool and create your own card. This can be a birthday card, wedding card, valentines card, what ever you like. You can use either Photoshop or Illustrator or even a
combination of both programs to create you card.
At the end of this assignment, think about how you can practically make use of your design. If your friend’s birthday is soon, why not create a birthday card for them?
Share your design using #shawcarddesign

Posted on Jun 24, 2021
