Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Shreya Lal

AdviseMe - Mentor App

Shreya Lal
Shreya Lal
  • Save
AdviseMe - Mentor App portfolio iphone mobile purple inspiration  purple mentor app design adobe xd app design ux ui
Download color palette

I worked on the UX and UI design of a webapp which connects business owners, specifically startup cofounders to business experts in various fields to help run their company.

The app should help users to search experts, connect with them and hire their services online to provide them advice and help them solve problems they encounter in a cost affective way.

For full case study: https://www.behance.net/gallery/120547125/AdviseME-Get-Expert-Advice-Anywhere-Anytime

Shreya Lal
Shreya Lal

More by Shreya Lal

View profile
    • Like