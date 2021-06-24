Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Shop logo parcel logo creative logo professional logo business logo 3d vector illustration logo flat illustrator icon graphic design design branding
What included?

Basic Packages:

1. 2 initial logo concepts
2. Vector transparent and all files that you’ll ever need

Standard Package:

1. Basic Packages + social Media kit covers and profile picture for social media. Platforms (Facebook, Written, LinkedIn)

Premium Package:

1. 3 initial logo concepts + social media kit+ stationary (Business card, letterhead and Email, signature)

Why me?

1. Fast Communication
2. Friendly Communication
3. Designs from scratch
4. Express delivery within 24 hrs.

You will get:

1. Original top-quality Work
2. New & Unique Designs
3. Quick & explicit communication
4. High quality JPG PNG Logo Images
5. Vector & Source Files.
6. Unlimited Revisions
7. Copy rights
8. Printable files

