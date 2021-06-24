OG1

Real name: Olie Gremoure

Nick name: OG1

Age: 1 Hundred Years old

Job: Torment Souls

Race: Demon Goat

Weapon: Pipe Tabacco

Hobby: Traveling to Human world just to Watching Netflix and Chill while Vaping

Design: Deisgned the hair with a combination of Lux from league of legends, 02 from darling in the franxx and lastly from Boku no Hero Academia Toga.

at first I wanted to design her as a vampire but sudden spure in time gave me idea horns are far much cuter with this bad girl.

___________________

Software: SketchBook and Photoshop

This is my first post here

I really wanted to draw a full body but my lazy ass butt is lazy so I only drew a Half bust on this, sadly I did not know that their is a required size in this site so i could not show the full look. next time will fix that haha.

Thanks