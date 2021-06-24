Espero

Real name: Olie Gremoure
Nick name: OG1
Age: 1 Hundred Years old
Job: Torment Souls
Race: Demon Goat
Weapon: Pipe Tabacco
Hobby: Traveling to Human world just to Watching Netflix and Chill while Vaping

Design: Deisgned the hair with a combination of Lux from league of legends, 02 from darling in the franxx and lastly from Boku no Hero Academia Toga.
at first I wanted to design her as a vampire but sudden spure in time gave me idea horns are far much cuter with this bad girl.
Software: SketchBook and Photoshop
This is my first post here
I really wanted to draw a full body but my lazy ass butt is lazy so I only drew a Half bust on this, sadly I did not know that their is a required size in this site so i could not show the full look. next time will fix that haha.

Posted on Jun 24, 2021
