Anna Gotvyanskaya

Modern art museum

Anna Gotvyanskaya
Anna Gotvyanskaya
  • Save
Modern art museum brutalism museum modern design ui typography web
Download color palette

Hello everyone!

I would like to present you the concept of landing page of the Modern Art Museum.

If you like it, press “L”.

Have a great day😉

View all tags
Posted on Jun 24, 2021
Anna Gotvyanskaya
Anna Gotvyanskaya

More by Anna Gotvyanskaya

View profile
    • Like