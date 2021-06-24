Good for Sale
Piqo

The Odd Illustrations pack | Dark mode

Piqo
Piqo
Hire Us
  • Save
The Odd Illustrations pack | Dark mode piqo designkit kit behance branding ui logo 2020 trend 2020 illustrator illustration illustraion design dark
The Odd Illustrations pack | Dark mode piqo designkit kit behance branding ui logo 2020 trend 2020 illustrator illustration illustraion design dark
The Odd Illustrations pack | Dark mode piqo designkit kit behance branding ui logo 2020 trend 2020 illustrator illustration illustraion design dark
The Odd Illustrations pack | Dark mode piqo designkit kit behance branding ui logo 2020 trend 2020 illustrator illustration illustraion design dark
Download color palette
  1. Frame 25.png
  2. Frame 27.png
  3. Frame 26.png
  4. 5.png

The Odd Illustrations pack | 20+ Illustrations in 6 Styles

Price
$47.99
Buy now
Available on gumroad.com
Good for sale
The Odd Illustrations pack | 20+ Illustrations in 6 Styles
$47.99
Buy now

Don’t have extra time to create beautiful Illustrations? We got your back.

We’ve created practical Illustrations. Real-world stuff. “Although productivity is the cornerstone of the designs, #TheOdd can also cover various topics and can be a perfect fit for a variety of projects.”

20+ Illustrations in 6 styles Designed with iPad Pro and Procreate app, We used the combination of the “Procreate” App and the “Brush” Tool in order to create these.

🚀 Behance presentation:
https://Piqo.design/behance

-

Our Figma community:
https://Piqo.design/figma

Download other kits on Gumroad:
https://gumroad.com/piqodesign

`Follow Piqo Design:`

`Gumroad | IG | BE | TW`

Piqo
Piqo
🦚 — We are creating a new vision for your products!
Hire Us

More by Piqo

View profile
    • Like