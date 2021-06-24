Memet Khaki

Demographics Dashboard

Memet Khaki
Memet Khaki
  • Save
Demographics Dashboard mobile bi app bi business intelligence power bi age gender demographics chart app desktop ui dashboard
Download color palette

This dashboard helps the study planer to instantly check the Demographics of the participants in the study
.
.
.
.
Be sure to like, follow and share to your friends.
Please leave feedback in comments section.
❤️

Memet Khaki
Memet Khaki

More by Memet Khaki

View profile
    • Like