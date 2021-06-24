Splitup - Micro Interaction

Hello everyone 👋!

Sharing about Micro Interaction of Splitup Mobile App. Splitup is a platform to manage and track your finance, one of the features is easy to split bill with your friends. Let me know your thoughts on this everyone. Thanks!

Looking for someone to design your product? I’d love to help and collaborate. Let me know your problem! Let's Talk at hello@dipainhouse.com

______________

Website | Instagram | UI Kit