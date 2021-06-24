Serj Marco

Mayor of Kiyv - Vitaly Klitschko

Mayor of Kiyv - Vitaly Klitschko vitaliy klichko klichko europinian union man people businessman sticker construction helmet metro character flat vector illustration design
Mayor of Kiyv Vitaly Klitschko in a construction helmet presents a new metro station and a course for the european integration of Ukraine.
