Industrial logo

What included?

Basic Packages:

1. 2 initial logo concepts

2. Vector transparent and all files that you’ll ever need

Standard Package:

1. Basic Packages + social Media kit covers and profile picture for social media. Platforms (Facebook, Written, LinkedIn)

Premium Package:

1. 3 initial logo concepts + social media kit+ stationary (Business card, letterhead and Email, signature)

Why me?

1. Fast Communication

2. Friendly Communication

3. Designs from scratch

4. Express delivery within 24 hrs.

You will get:

1. Original top-quality Work

2. New & Unique Designs

3. Quick & explicit communication

4. High quality JPG PNG Logo Images

5. Vector & Source Files.

6. Unlimited Revisions

7. Copy rights

8. Printable files