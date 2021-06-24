I share with you my latest work / study / effort that kept me busy for about a month (about 30 hours). With this I wanted to recreate a professional working environment and give myself a timeline. In the meantime studying in a Highpoly environment, it helped me to understand a lot of a new world that I was not used to. Everything was done with Blender, even the texturing and post production. Finally a small reel to make everything "cool"!!!!

| 🔥Sound On! 🔥|

HD reel resolution & Other render -> https://www.behance.net/gallery/116944591/Nintendo-Game-Boy-Study-Reel

or https://www.instagram.com/p/CNVaBaqqmqD/

Hope you enjoy!

Ps. a special thanks goes to #BlenderArtist who has decided to award my work in the Best of Blender Artist 14 together with other extraordinary artists.

https://www.blendernation.com/2021/04/09/best-of-blender-artists-2021-14/?fbclid=IwAR2vTUEglZEBmX5hKUK2tawQAWXGiEezfJmyuS-7fKlPOymUsKmxCkc5aC4

Thank you! of Heart!