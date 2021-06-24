Construction logo

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
What included?
Basic Packages:
1. 2 initial logo concepts
2. Vector transparent and all files that you’ll ever need
Standard Package:
1. Basic Packages + social Media kit covers and profile picture for social media. Platforms (Facebook, Written, LinkedIn)
Premium Package:
1. 3 initial logo concepts + social media kit+ stationary (Business card, letterhead and Email, signature)
Why me?
1. Fast Communication
2. Friendly Communication
3. Designs from scratch
4. Express delivery within 24 hrs.
You will get:
1. Original top-quality Work
2. New & Unique Designs
3. Quick & explicit communication
4. High quality JPG PNG Logo Images
5. Vector & Source Files.
6. Unlimited Revisions
7. Copy rights
8. Printable files