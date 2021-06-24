Fochacz - Martyna Mizura

Windmill

Fochacz - Martyna Mizura
Fochacz - Martyna Mizura
Hire Me
  • Save
Windmill simple smile app design fresh design colors woman lines procreate style ui design graphic design loose branding character design design clean minimal illustration character
Download color palette

I don't know about you, but a windmill will come in handy in these hot weather ❣️

I hope you liked my illustration?

Stay tuned for more!
Press "L" on your keyboard if you like.

Follow me on Instagram and Behance

Fochacz - Martyna Mizura
Fochacz - Martyna Mizura
Freelance illustrator
Hire Me

More by Fochacz - Martyna Mizura

View profile
    • Like