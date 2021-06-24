Rajeshwari Kamat

Sprinkles - Lettering and Illustration

icing textures food design fun lettering digital art illustration typography lettering
Such a fun experiment with textures this was to render.
I turned a doodle into this lettering project on my IPad Pro with a mix of Jam, Icing and soft Lettering made on Procreate. Let me know what you think!

