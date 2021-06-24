Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Bohdan Harbaruk

Devima – Logo Design

Bohdan Harbaruk
Bohdan Harbaruk
Hire Me
  • Save
Devima – Logo Design triangle rounded green purple gradient colors software sign mark branding design logotype logo fold
Devima – Logo Design triangle rounded green purple gradient colors software sign mark branding design logotype logo fold
Devima – Logo Design triangle rounded green purple gradient colors software sign mark branding design logotype logo fold
Devima – Logo Design triangle rounded green purple gradient colors software sign mark branding design logotype logo fold
Download color palette
  1. Devima-Logo-by-Bohdan-Harbaruk.png
  2. Devima-Logo-by-Bohdan-Harbaruk-1.png
  3. Devima-Logo-by-Bohdan-Harbaruk-2.png
  4. Devima-Logo-by-Bohdan-Harbaruk-3.png

Logo for a software development company focused on Web and Mobile development, with a pull of high-quality developers.

Let's work together!
✉️ harbaruk@gmail.com

Bohdan Harbaruk
Bohdan Harbaruk
logo designer focused on unique, simple & timeless solutions
Hire Me

More by Bohdan Harbaruk

View profile
    • Like