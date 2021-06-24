Dmitry Honcharenko

Messenger app

Dmitry Honcharenko
Dmitry Honcharenko
  • Save
Messenger app mobile app concept chat app chatting messages messengers clean messenger app redesign messenger design uidesign ux minimal design app app
Download color palette

Hey friends

This is a concept of messenger app!
Feel free to give me some feedback.
Press «L» if you love it.

Cheers,
Dmitry

Dmitry Honcharenko
Dmitry Honcharenko

More by Dmitry Honcharenko

View profile
    • Like