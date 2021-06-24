Location Tracker | Daily UI 20

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hello dribbblers,
I have done my 20th task of the challenge. Designed a location tracker app for smart watch. Users are able to track the path by entering the respective locations. Instructions are given intuitively in a blue track. Let me know what you think. Feedbacks are appreciated.
Let's connect on :
Behance | LinkedIn