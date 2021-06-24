Flow diagram for chatbot and process automation

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi folks 👋!
Today we present the simple, yet eye-catching flow diagram built for the chatbot 💬 ecosystem. It is simply the conversation scenario, that depicts the chat flow. The arrows indicate the possible chat directions, depending on the conversation being held. The ML 🤖 modules and AI 🧠 support enable the chatbot to learn new possible routes and group the conversation topics. And all that happens in real-time 🤯!
------
We're available for new projects! Just drop us a line at office@synergycodes.com