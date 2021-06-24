Witek Iglewski
Flow diagram for chatbot and process automation

Hi folks 👋!
Today we present the simple, yet eye-catching flow diagram built for the chatbot 💬 ecosystem. It is simply the conversation scenario, that depicts the chat flow. The arrows indicate the possible chat directions, depending on the conversation being held. The ML 🤖 modules and AI 🧠 support enable the chatbot to learn new possible routes and group the conversation topics. And all that happens in real-time 🤯!
