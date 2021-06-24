DesignerBaik

New Aces - Clothing Line Website

New Aces - Clothing Line Website shop e-commerce skate branding design ux interface
Hello! This is my latest shots, my design exploration for Clothing Line Website. What do you think about this design? I hope your feedback, because your feedback is learning for my future in design⁣! 🔥

Open for freelance project : syaifulrachman.h@gmail.com

Posted on Jun 24, 2021
